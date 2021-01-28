Monument Health offers new way to schedule or get on a waitlist for your COVID-19 vaccine

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Monument Health is now offering a new way for patients to schedule their vaccination appointments or be placed on a waiting list.

After receiving nearly 12,000 calls within four hours about the COVID-19 vaccine, Monument Health decided to make a change.

“We are excited to announce that we have an opportunity for anyone in the community across the Black Hills and even all of Western South Dakota to let us know that they are interested in being vaccinated at whatever point that they may be eligible,” Dr. Stephanie Lahr, Cheif Information Officer, said.

This new way of scheduling allows people interested in the vaccine to get on a waitlist, which then allows the hospital to reach out to the patients rather than the other way around.

“We think this will really benefit the community from the perspective of avoiding long wait times when they call us to let us know that they qualify for being vaccinated and we’ll be able to more proactively reach out to them,” Dr. Lahr said.

As of right now, Monument Health has administered 10,421 vaccinations in the Western part of the state.

“We are still in the first subset of Phase 1D. That includes people 80 years of age and older. It also includes dialysis patients, people that are receiving active cancer treatment and then also people that have had organ transplants. Then, congregate living settings,” Scott Peterson, Senior Director of Ambulatory & Pharmacy Operations, said.

The Department of Health will let Monument Health know when its able to move into different subgroups of 1D that includes: people who are 65 and older, teachers, and funeral service workers.

“By registering on the waitlist, we are identifying that information along with the patient so whatever the timeline is, however that develops, we will be able to contact people at the appropriate time,” Dr. Lahr said.

If you would like to fill out the form for the wait list, check out the Monument Health website.