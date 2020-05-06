Breaking News
COVID-19 in South Dakota: 5 new deaths reported in Minnehaha County, active cases decrease

Monument Health is testing first responders in Pennington County

by: KELOLAND News

Posted: / Updated:

First responders continue to work in the community each day. Which could potentially expose them to COVID-19.

That’s why Monument Health is teaming up with Rapid City and Pennington County to test employees for antibodies this week.

Wednesday, health officials were at the Public Safety Building where officers and deputies underwent testing.

Lieutenant Chris Hislip is testing because he believes he may have antibodies.

“I experienced symptoms late February, early March, so that was kind of before COVID got on our map. I tested negative for the flu and I went to the doctor a couple of times so I’m really curious to know if that’s really what it was,” Lt. Chris Hislip said.

Monument Health will have antibody testing available at the Civic Center Thursday and Friday for city and county employees.

