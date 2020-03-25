1  of  2
Monument Health closes hospitals, clinics to visitors

Coronavirus

by: KELOLAND News

Posted: / Updated:

Monument Health will be closed to visitors at its hospitals, clinics and other facilities beginning 7 a.m. Wednesday, March 25.

The decision was made after recent reports of community transmission of the COVID-19 virus within South Dakota.

“We sincerely regret having to take these steps, but we need to be aggressive in our fight against this disease,” said Brad Archer, M.D., Chief Medical Officer at Monument Health. “We owe it to our communities to do whatever we can to protect our patients and caregivers.”

