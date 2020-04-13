Monday’s COVID-19 cases increase by 138, 127 new cases in Minnehaha County

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — South Dakota’s Department of Health announced Monday’s COVID-19 test results which showed another record number of positive cases.

There are a total of 868 positive cases, up by 138 from Sunday (730). Recoveries increased to 207, up from Sunday (197).

There are 655 active cases.

There have been 8,134 negative tests, up from Sunday (7,823).

Cases in Minnehaha County increased by 127 for a total of 654, up from Sunday (527). Lincoln County is at 50 cases, up four from Sunday (46).

Of the new 138 cases, 57 are connected to Smithfield Foods. There are 350 people positive with COVID-19 related to Smithfield Foods.

Cumulative hospitalizations are at 44. One new hospitalization announced Monday. There were 10 new hospitalizations announced on Sunday. Deaths remained at six.

Last Monday (April 6), South Dakota was at 288 positive COVID-19 cases. Two weeks ago, Monday, March 30, there were 101 positive cases.

The state department of health has noted Minnehaha County is currently experiencing substantial community spread of COVID-19. The number of people being tested does not reflect the level of risk to the public in the state.

