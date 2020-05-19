Moderna: Early coronavirus vaccine results are encouraging

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FILE – In this March 16, 2020, file photo, Neal Browning receives a shot in the first-stage safety study clinical trial of a potential vaccine for COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus, at the Kaiser Permanente Washington Health Research Institute in Seattle. The vaccine by Cambridge, Massachusetts-based Moderna Inc., generated antibodies similar to those seen in people who have recovered from COVID-19 in a study of volunteers who were given either a low or medium dose. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, File)

A Massachusetts company says its experimental vaccine against the coronavirus showed encouraging results in very early testing.

Cambridge-based Moderna Inc. said Monday that its vaccine triggered immune responses in eight healthy, middle-aged volunteers.

The experimental vaccine generated antibodies similar to those seen in people who have recovered from COVID-19 in study volunteers who were given either a low or medium dose. The study is being led by the U.S. National Institutes of Health.

In the next phase, researchers will try to determine which dose is best for a definitive experiment that they aim to start in July.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Keep Reading - Coronavirus

Latest # of cases

How to prepare

Travel Information

CDC Resources

Trending Stories

Your Guide To
Coronavirus

KELOLAND News is covering the Coronavirus outbreak. We have created a guide to everything you need to know to prepare. We also have the latest stories from across the globe feeding into this page.

Read the guide

 

Don't Miss!

More Don't Miss

Our Contests

More Contests