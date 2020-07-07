Breaking News
COVID-19 in South Dakota: 58 new positive cases; Death toll increases to 98; Active cases at 875

MN plan to distribute CARES Act money to child care providers

ST. PAUL, MN (KELO) — Minnesota Governor Tim Walz announced a plan to distribute $56.6 million in CARES Act funding for child care providers on Tuesday morning.

“The biggest thing when it comes to child care is the partnership that was developed between the state and the private child care providers. Listening to them, asking them what we needed to do – asking them where their challenges were and then this program was crafted by their desire,” Walz said.

“Folks understood the importance to some degree of child care not only to their own economic success but also to the economic success of our communities before COVID hit, but once it became a way of life, I think people understood that child care is a foundation of our communities,” Cisa Keller with Think Small said.

Governor Walz stressed it is a grant program. Both home care and center providers will be able to apply for the funding.

