MN Governor and family test positive for COVID-19

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KELO) — Minnesota Governor Tim Walz, his wife and son have COVID-19.

Walz announced the diagnosis in a series of Tweets Tuesday morning.

He says his son hadn’t been feeling well over the weekend, so they had him take rapid COVID-19 tests. After a couple of negative results, the ninth grader tested positive Monday morning.

Walz and his wife then took tests and got positive results Monday evening.

Walz says his son has mild symptoms while the governor and his wife have no symptoms.

The Walz family is now isolating and the governor says he will continue to work from home until he tests negative for the virus.

Walz ended his message urging Minnesotans to get tested for COVID-19 along with getting vaccinated.

