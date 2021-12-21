MN Governor and family test positive for COVID-19

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KELO) — Minnesota Governor Tim Walz, his wife and son have COVID-19.

Walz announced the diagnosis in a series of Tweets Tuesday morning.

Minnesotans, I want to share that yesterday, my 9th grade son tested positive for COVID-19. Gwen and I were both tested that same day, and after initially testing negative in the morning, last night we received positive COVID-19 tests. pic.twitter.com/j2BhAiT5mN — Governor Tim Walz (@GovTimWalz) December 21, 2021

He says his son hadn’t been feeling well over the weekend, so they had him take rapid COVID-19 tests. After a couple of negative results, the ninth grader tested positive Monday morning.

Walz and his wife then took tests and got positive results Monday evening.

Walz says his son has mild symptoms while the governor and his wife have no symptoms.

The Walz family is now isolating and the governor says he will continue to work from home until he tests negative for the virus.

Walz ended his message urging Minnesotans to get tested for COVID-19 along with getting vaccinated.