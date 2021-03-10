Mitchell School District staff to start receiving COVID-19 vaccines Thursday

MITCHELL, S.D. (KELO) – Thursday will be an exciting day for educators within the Mitchell School district as teachers and staff start to receive their COVID-19 vaccines.

It’s been anything but a normal year for school districts across KELOLAND. Between virtual learning and fears about returning to the classroom amid a pandemic, teachers and school staff have felt stressed and exhausted.

But now there is some light at the end of the tunnel for staff in the Mitchell School District — they have the option to receive a COVID-19 vaccine.

Michelle Mebius is a teacher in the district.

“I’m going to get it tomorrow morning, the school district is even creating an opportunity for us to get them right here in the building, so during my planning tomorrow I will get my shot, and we even have choices on which shots and which days, they’re even bringing it to the building for us,” teacher, Michelle Mebius said.

“Lewis Pharmacy contacted us and offered to bring clinics to our schools, which we were delighted to get, and so we will have three of our buildings done tomorrow, which is the 11th, two more done on the 15th, which is Monday, and then Mitchell Technical College will be done on Wednesday,” Mitchell School District superintendent, Joseph Graves said.

Staff will be able to choose between the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines.

“We are just delighted to get it, really it does move us to a much greater period of normalcy and our staff are going to feel better,” Graves said.

It’s something teachers like Mebius are looking forward to.

“It means that we are getting one step closer to being back to normal, we have something new that’s allowing people to feel safe and allowing us to open up our communities and our schools again, that’s great news,” Mebius said.

The superintendent of the Mitchell School District says by having the vaccine clinics at the school, the process will be more efficient and teachers won’t have to spend as much time out of the classroom.