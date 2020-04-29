Mitchell Mayor surprised by Gov. Noem’s plan, enacts ordinance allowing businesses to reopen

MITCHELL, S.D. (KELO) — In the eyes of Mitchell Mayor Bob Everson, Tuesday was another landmark day in the response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Hours after Gov. Kristi Noem (R-SD) announced her “Back to Normal Plan,” Everson took action to suspend a previous city ordinance, which affected “businesses that promote public gatherings.” The new ordinance allows for restaurants, bars and other Mitchell businesses to return to business as usual starting at 5 p.m. Tuesday, April 28.

It was another example of how quickly developments change at the federal, state and local level during the pandemic. Everson noted the Mitchell City Council held a two-hour meeting Monday discussing options for slower reopening procedures for businesses that ended up being wiped out by Noem’s new recommendations.

“I call it a bombshell because it kind of hit us by surprise,” Everson told KELOLAND News about Tuesday’s announcement of South Dakota’s “Back to Normal Plan.” “It pretty much took everything we were doing away and said ‘Hey, we’re going to open up.’”

Everson said he was sure some bars and restaurants reopened doors to customers on Tuesday night, and he expects more and more of them to do so as the week continues. He stressed the importance of businesses taking responsibilities to practice with social distancing measures, sanitation habits and good hygiene habits.

“We’re not through this by any means yet. While we’re allowing businesses to go back to operation, we could in the future see this thing spike again and then have to take a secondary option,” Everson said.

Some Mitchell bars and restaurants have posted plans to slowly reopen, despite the lifted restrictions. The Scoreboard Pub & Grille, located just south of the Corn Palace, posted on social media it will continue takeout orders only for the next few days with plans to bring in more patio furniture for more limited seating options.

The Back 40, another restaurant on Mitchell’s Main Street, posted concerns of reopening too soon on Facebook.

“I want to open and make money but I am not sure this isn’t really too soon to let everyone go hog wild,” The Back 40 wrote in a Facebook post. The business said it will open with limited seating inside and outside soon and will start scheduling reservations for gatherings.

Davision County, where Mitchell is located, has had five positive coronavirus cases, four recoveries and 23 negative tests, according to the most recent data from the South Dakota Department of Health. Everson noted South Dakota’s first reported death, a Pennington County man trying to return home from a vacation, happened in Mitchell. He said businesses for the most part have been supportive of tough decisions made by him and other local leaders.

Seeing positive cases in the county early in the pandemic, Everson said the community has taken matters seriously, while learning from outbreak examples including neighboring Beadle County.

“One thing we’ve learned is social distancing seems to work and it seems to help,” Everson said, who noted Beadle County leaders told them closings of businesses and more social distance measures helped Huron and the county slow the spread. “We’ve had minimal cases here, but that doesn’t mean it won’t come here. We want to remind people we have to work together to keep the eldery safe and to keep people safe.”

Everson said numerous manufacturing businesses have been screening employees as they come to work. Employees are also being screened at city hall and city public safety buildings.

“It’s a time-consuming thing but it does help,” Everson said. He said city-owned buildings like the rec center, aquatic center and the Corn Palace will remain closed until complete plans have been presented for a safe reopening.

Mitchell drive-in movie theatre planning to reopen

Just like city-owned buildings, Logan Movie Theatre owner Jeff Logan said his business is taking extra time to innovate new business practices and to reopen safely.

“There’s a heightened sense of responsibility,” Logan said. “Many theatres’ primary concern is the safety of the public in the theatre.”

Logan said he was happy to see Gov. Noem’s “Back to Normal Plan” and then see Everson quickly lift business restrictions in the city. He called the situation of the movie theatre business “unique” because many studios have not rescheduled release dates for new movies. Even if his theatre completely reopened as normal, he’d have a limited amount of movies to show.

In the meantime, Logan said his business has been focused on finding ways to innovate, including working on a plan to reopen Mitchell’s longtime drive-inn movie theatre. The Mitchell drive-in movie theatre closed seven years ago and while there is no reopen date set yet, Logan said crews were painting at the site on Tuesday.

“It is really ironic,” Logan said about drive-inn theatre reopening because of how it allows for safe social distancing. “The people love the drive-in, but they weren’t going very often. If people really want it, they will have to support it. We think it will be a good alternative.”

Logan said some studios have released some lists for new movies for drive-ins and he expects more movie-release options in June and July. With four full-time employees and roughly 50 part-time employees, Logan said new business ideas and tasks have allowed him to give staff working hours. Every Friday, Saturday and Sunday, the Mitchell theatre has opened its doors to allow people to pickup movie theatre popcorn and candy for movies at home, which Logan said has been “well received.”

While he admits it will still be awhile until theaters reopen to resemble something like normal, he’s looking forward to seeing other businesses start to reopen and bring some traffic back to downtown Mitchell.

“It’s eerie to see no traffic in town,” Logan said. “We are playing it day-by-day or sometimes hour-by-hour so everyone stays safe.”

For people not comfortable with the idea of businesses and organizations getting “back to normal,” Everson said people still have individual choices on whether to go out into public or not.

“You don’t have to go out. Be vigilant in your surroundings and be vigilant with your health,” Everson said. “If you don’t feel well, don’t go out into public. Follow guidelines to quarantine yourself if you are sick.”