Breaking News
22 new cases of COVID-19 brings South Dakota’s total to 90

Minnesotans worry as COVID-19 spreads to nursing homes

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:
KELO Nursing Home

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (AP) – Minnesota residents are worried about their elderly loved ones as the coronavirus outbreak spreads to nursing homes.

Reports say at least 17 people living in nine senior care facilities across the state have become infected with the disease caused by the virus. Public health officials are concerned that the virus already has spread to more facilities but has not been detected yet.

Adult children fear they won’t be able to touch their relatives again for weeks or months, or that their loved ones will die alone in locked-down facilities. Also, married couples living in the same facilities have been separated.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Keep Reading - Coronavirus

Latest # of cases

How to prepare

Travel Information

CDC Resources

Trending Stories

Your Guide To
Coronavirus

KELOLAND News is covering the Coronavirus outbreak. We have created a guide to everything you need to know to prepare. We also have the latest stories from across the globe feeding into this page.

Read the guide

 

Don't Miss!

More Don't Miss