Minnesotans worry as COVID-19 spreads to nursing homes

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (AP) – Minnesota residents are worried about their elderly loved ones as the coronavirus outbreak spreads to nursing homes.

Reports say at least 17 people living in nine senior care facilities across the state have become infected with the disease caused by the virus. Public health officials are concerned that the virus already has spread to more facilities but has not been detected yet.

Adult children fear they won’t be able to touch their relatives again for weeks or months, or that their loved ones will die alone in locked-down facilities. Also, married couples living in the same facilities have been separated.