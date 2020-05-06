Breaking News
COVID-19 in South Dakota: 5 new deaths reported in Minnehaha County, active cases decrease

Minnesota tops 5,000 daily cornonavirus tests for first time

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) – Minnesota for the first time has exceeded Gov. Tim Walz’s goal of conducting 5,000 coronavirus tests a day.

The Minnesota Department of Health said Wednesday that state and private labs administered 5,223 tests on Tuesday. Walz has said that hitting the 5,000 target consistently is a necessary condition for reopening the state’s economy.

The department also reported 728 new confirmed coronavirus cases and 30 new deaths, which were both one-day highs for the state. The new deaths included one in Nobles County, where an outbreak connected with the JBS pork processing plant in Worthington has resulted in 1,082 confirmed cases.

© 2020 Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. Material may not be redistributed.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Keep Reading - Coronavirus

Latest # of cases

How to prepare

Travel Information

CDC Resources

Trending Stories

Your Guide To
Coronavirus

KELOLAND News is covering the Coronavirus outbreak. We have created a guide to everything you need to know to prepare. We also have the latest stories from across the globe feeding into this page.

Read the guide

 

Don't Miss!

More Don't Miss

Our Contests

More Contests