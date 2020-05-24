Breaking News
COVID-19 in South Dakota: 95 new positive cases; Death toll remains at 50; Active cases at 1,142

Minnesota tops 20,500 coronavirus cases, 17 new deaths

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) – Minnesota health officials have confirmed 730 new cases of the coronavirus, raising the statewide total to more than 20,500.

The updated report Sunday includes 17 deaths from COVID-19, for a statewide total of 869. Officials said 709 deaths have occurred among residents of long-term care facilities. A total of 2,588 people have required hospitalization. Of those, 553 remain in those facilities.

More than 14,000 people were marked as no longer needing isolation. The actual number of infections is thought to be far higher because many people have not been tested and studies suggest people can be infected without feeling sick.

© 2020 Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. Material may not be redistributed.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Keep Reading - Coronavirus

Latest # of cases

How to prepare

Travel Information

CDC Resources

Trending Stories

Your Guide To
Coronavirus

KELOLAND News is covering the Coronavirus outbreak. We have created a guide to everything you need to know to prepare. We also have the latest stories from across the globe feeding into this page.

Read the guide

 

Don't Miss!

More Don't Miss

Our Contests

More Contests