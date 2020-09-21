Minnesota to restart high school football and volleyball

by: Associated Press

Posted:
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) – The group that oversees high school sports in Minnesota voted overwhelmingly to restart football and volleyball, after deciding earlier to delay both sports until the spring because of the coronavirus.

The Minnesota State High School League board of directors on Monday voted 15-3 to begin football and 14-4 to allow volleyball to resume.

The board approved a regular season of six games for football and an 11-week season for volleyball.

The decision comes as the state continues to see high numbers of positive COVID-19 tests, with health officials on Monday confirming 937 new cases. However, the state’s rate of hospital admissions has dropped to its lowest level in two months.

