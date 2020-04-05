Minnesota thrift store continues mission with drop-off services

MANKATO, Minn. (KELO) — Items sold at thrift stores are in high demand among families in-need during the pandemic.

Despite the statewide stay-at-home order, the thrift store, SS Boutique in Mankato, Minnesota is carrying-on its mission of providing people with clothing and other necessities for free.

The store is taking requests over the phone and on their Facebook page. They will be making no-contact deliveries to customers.

The store saw a tripling of requests early in the pandemic. SS Boutique is auctioning items for under $20 as a way to raise money to keep operating.