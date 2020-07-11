Breaking News
COVID-19 in South Dakota: 55 new positive cases; Death toll rises to 109; Active cases at 875

Minnesota tallies highest COVID-19 case count since May

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) – Minnesota has reported the highest daily COVID-19 case count since May as 806 people were confirmed to have the virus.

The state has been conducting many more daily tests since May. About 5% of the 16,087 tests reported Saturday were positive. Health officials also reported four more deaths of residents in long-term care and assisted living facilities. Three were in their 90s, while the other person was in the 80s age range.

The state has recorded 41,571 cases of COVID-19. Nearly 86% of those have recovered, but 1,499 people have died. Most of the deaths have been among residents of long-term care or assisted living facilities.

© 2020 Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. Material may not be redistributed.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Continuing The Conversation

Keep Reading - Coronavirus

Latest # of cases

How to prepare

Travel Information

CDC Resources

Trending Stories

Don't Miss!

More Don't Miss

Your Guide To
Coronavirus

KELOLAND News is covering the Coronavirus outbreak. We have created a guide to everything you need to know to prepare. We also have the latest stories from across the globe feeding into this page.

Read the guide


 

More Contests