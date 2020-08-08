Minnesota surpasses 60,000 positive coronavirus tests

Minnesota (AP) — Minnesota has surpassed 60,000 positive COVID-19 tests, health officials said Saturday.

Health officials reported 924 positive tests on Saturday, bringing the state statewide total to 60,101. Health officials said 6,763 health care workers have tested positive for the virus since the pandemic began.

More than 52,760 people were marked as no longer needing isolation. Minnesota’s death toll from the coronavirus rose by eight to 1,648 as of Saturday. Officials report that 1,245 of deaths have been among residents of long-term care or assisted living facilities. A total of 5,506 people have required hospitalization. 

