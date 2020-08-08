Minnesota surpasses 60,000 positive coronavirus tests

Minnesota (AP) — Minnesota has surpassed 60,000 positive COVID-19 tests, health officials said Saturday.
Health officials reported 924 positive tests on Saturday, bringing the state statewide total to 60,101. Health officials said 6,763 health care workers have tested positive for the virus since the pandemic began.
More than 52,760 people were marked as no longer needing isolation. Minnesota’s death toll from the coronavirus rose by eight to 1,648 as of Saturday. Officials report that 1,245 of deaths have been among residents of long-term care or assisted living facilities. A total of 5,506 people have required hospitalization.
Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. The Associated Press contributed to this report. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Keep reading
Your Guide To
Coronavirus
KELOLAND News is covering the COVID-19 pandemic. This is your guide to everything you need to know to prepare. We also have the latest stories from across the globe feeding into this page.
LATEST STORIES
- Minnesota surpasses 60,000 positive coronavirus testsMinn. (AP) — Minnesota has surpassed 60,000 positive COVID-19 tests, health officials said Saturday.
- Local control dispute brewing over Iowa mask mandatesIowa (AP) — The refusal of Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds to require Iowans to wear masks in public has prompted at least three cities and a county to impose their own local ordinances to address the coronavirus outbreak.
- COVID-19 in South Dakota: 106 new positive cases; Death toll rises to 146; Active cases at 1,024PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — The latest COVID-19 case count for South Dakota.