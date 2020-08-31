Minnesota sees lowest single-day death total since April

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) – Minnesota health officials reported one death due to the coronavirus on Monday, marking the lowest single-day death total statewide since April.

The state health department reported 679 new cases, bringing the totals to 75,864 cases and 1,817 deaths since the beginning of the pandemic. Hospitalizations number 306 patients, with 131 in intensive care.

While growth in deaths and hospitalizations has tapered since late last month, Minnesota has seen a rise in new daily cases in recent days.

© 2020 Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. Material may not be redistributed.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Continuing The Conversation

Keep Reading - Coronavirus

Latest # of cases

How to prepare

Travel Information

CDC Resources

Trending Stories

Don't Miss!

More Don't Miss

Your Guide To
Coronavirus

KELOLAND News is covering the Coronavirus outbreak. We have created a guide to everything you need to know to prepare. We also have the latest stories from across the globe feeding into this page.

Read the guide


 

More Contests