Minnesota sees 10 more COVID-19 deaths, 1,537 new cases

MINNEAPOLIS – Minnesota health officials reported 10 more COVID-19 deaths in the state on Saturday, and 1,537 new confirmed cases of the virus.

The one-day figure for newly confirmed cases is the highest since the pandemic started, but it comes on one of the highest-ever days of testing volume. Since the start of the pandemic, Minnesota has reported a total of 110,828 confirmed cases and 2,131 deaths.

Residents of long-term care and assisted-living facilities accounted for five of the new deaths reported Saturday. The state has been averaging about nine new deaths per day over the past week – somewhat higher than seven-day averages in recent months, but below May averages.

