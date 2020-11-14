Minnesota reports record number of new coronavirus cases

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (AP) — Minnesota health officials have reported 35 new deaths and a record 8,703 new coronavirus cases.

Reports say the state’s one-day case count came on a record volume of about 52,311 newly completed tests. Since the pandemic arrived in Minnesota in March, the state’s pandemic tallies include 216,028 positive cases, 12,915 hospitalizations and 2,874 deaths.

Residents of long-term care and assisted-living facilities accounted for 27 of the newly announced deaths, and 1,981 deaths since the start of the pandemic.

© 2020 Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. Material may not be redistributed.

Keep reading

Your Guide To
Coronavirus

KELOLAND News is covering the COVID-19 pandemic. This is your guide to everything you need to know to prepare. We also have the latest stories from across the globe feeding into this page.

Read the guide

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Continuing The Conversation

Keep Reading - Coronavirus

Latest # of cases

How to prepare

Travel Information

CDC Resources

See Full Weather Forecast

Trending Stories

Don't Miss!

More Don't Miss

Your Guide To
Coronavirus

KELOLAND News is covering the Coronavirus outbreak. We have created a guide to everything you need to know to prepare. We also have the latest stories from across the globe feeding into this page.

Read the guide


 

More Contests