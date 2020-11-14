Minnesota reports record number of new coronavirus cases

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (AP) — Minnesota health officials have reported 35 new deaths and a record 8,703 new coronavirus cases.
Reports say the state’s one-day case count came on a record volume of about 52,311 newly completed tests. Since the pandemic arrived in Minnesota in March, the state’s pandemic tallies include 216,028 positive cases, 12,915 hospitalizations and 2,874 deaths.
Residents of long-term care and assisted-living facilities accounted for 27 of the newly announced deaths, and 1,981 deaths since the start of the pandemic.
© 2020 Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. Material may not be redistributed.
Keep reading
Your Guide To
Coronavirus
KELOLAND News is covering the COVID-19 pandemic. This is your guide to everything you need to know to prepare. We also have the latest stories from across the globe feeding into this page.
LATEST STORIES
- Minnesota reports record number of new coronavirus casesMINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (AP) — Minnesota health officials have reported 35 new deaths and a record 8,703 new coronavirus cases.
- Surging virus cases get a shrug in many Midwestern townsELMWOOD, Neb. (AP) – The biggest reason coronavirus infections are soaring in the Midwest isn’t because residents don’t understand the dangers of the virus or how to protect themselves.
- Three S.D. projects receive OKs on state helpPIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Two projects in South Dakota communities and a dairy are the latest to be promised financial aid from state government, according to the Governor’s Office of Economic Development.