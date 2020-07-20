Minnesota reports its 1st COVID-related death of child

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) – Minnesota has recorded its first coronavirus-related death in a child.

Few details about the child were released, but health officials say the child was in Clay County and between the ages of 0 and 5.

The news comes as Gov. Tim Walz ponders whether to reopen schools in the fall. Also Monday, Minnesota investigators announced they have sent warning letters to 14 bars and restaurants that were found to be in violation of Walz’s order allowing for the safe reopening of businesses during the pandemic.

Those in violation could have to pay fines or lose their liquor license.

