Minnesota reports first COVID-19 omicron variant case

MINNEAPOLIS, M.N. (KELO) — The Minnesota Department of Health has confirmed its first case of the omicron variant of COVID-19.

The department of health says the person who tested positive had recently traveled to New York City.

The person with the omicron variant is an adult male, from Hennepin County and had been vaccinated. The man had developed mild symptoms on November 22 and was tested for COVID-19 on November 24. The man has been advised to isolate from others.

On Wednesday, a person in California became the first in the U.S. to have an identified case of the omicron variant of COVID-19.