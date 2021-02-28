Minnesota reports daily record for COVID-19 vaccinations

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MINNEAPOLIS – Minnesota health officials are reporting a daily record for COVID-19 vaccinations, with nearly 70,000 new doses administered in the last day.

It was the second straight day that that a new high of vaccinations was recorded, after about 56,000 doses were given out on Saturday. The state has been working to catch up on doses after delays in supply caused by bad weather around the country.

More than 47,000 of the newly reported vaccinations were initial doses. Minnesota averaged more than 34,000 vaccinations a day over the past week, the highest numbers since immunizations began in December. At that pace, about 80 percent of state residents would be able to get a shot by August.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. The Associated Press contributed to this report. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Continuing The Conversation

Keep Reading - Coronavirus

Latest # of cases

How to prepare

Travel Information

CDC Resources

See Full Weather Forecast

Trending Stories

Don't Miss!

More Don't Miss

Your Guide To
Coronavirus

KELOLAND News is covering the Coronavirus outbreak. We have created a guide to everything you need to know to prepare. We also have the latest stories from across the globe feeding into this page.

Read the guide


 