Minnesota reports 929 new COVID-19 cases, 9 deaths

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) – Minnesota heath officials are reporting 929 positive COVID-19 tests and nine additional deaths.
The newly reported positive cases on Saturday bring the statewide to 83,588. Health officials said 9,077 health care workers have tested positive for the virus since the pandemic began. More than 76,600 people were marked as no longer needing isolation.
Minnesota’s death toll from the coronavirus was 1,906 on Saturday. Officials report that 1,389 of deaths have been among residents of long-term care or assisted living facilities.
A total of 6,899 people have required hospitalization. Of those, 247 remain in those facilities, with 140 in intensive care.
