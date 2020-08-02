Minnesota reports 8 new deaths related to COVID-19

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) – Minnesota health officials report eight newly confirmed deaths from COVID-19 on Sunday. That raises the state’s death toll to 1,614 since the pandemic began.

Of the eight new deaths, five were in long-term care or assisted-living facilities. Of Minnesota’s death toll, 1,231 (or 76 %) are residents of long-term care or assisted-living facilities.

The number of newly confirmed coronavirus cases in Minnesota also continued to rise, with 769 newly reported cases Sunday, bringing the state’s total to 55,947. A total of 302 patients were hospitalized Sunday, down 15 from 317 the previous day. The number of those in intensive care units remained at 149.

© 2020 Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. Material may not be redistributed.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Continuing The Conversation

Keep Reading - Coronavirus

Latest # of cases

How to prepare

Travel Information

CDC Resources

Trending Stories

Don't Miss!

More Don't Miss

Your Guide To
Coronavirus

KELOLAND News is covering the Coronavirus outbreak. We have created a guide to everything you need to know to prepare. We also have the latest stories from across the globe feeding into this page.

Read the guide


 

More Contests