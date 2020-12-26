Minnesota reports 57 COVID-19 deaths, 2,170 new cases

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) – Minnesota has recorded another 57 deaths among people who contracted COVID-19, bringing the state’s death toll to 5,107.

The Minnesota Department of Health reported 2,170 new cases of the coronavirus from tests that were completed on Thursday.

The state has seen a drop in new cases in recent weeks, with the average number of new cases reported each day dropping by nearly 61% over the last two weeks. Health officials in the last week have seen an average of 1,788 new cases each day. 

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Continuing The Conversation

Keep Reading - Coronavirus

Latest # of cases

How to prepare

Travel Information

CDC Resources

See Full Weather Forecast

Trending Stories

Don't Miss!

More Don't Miss
More Contests

Your Guide To
Coronavirus

KELOLAND News is covering the Coronavirus outbreak. We have created a guide to everything you need to know to prepare. We also have the latest stories from across the globe feeding into this page.

Read the guide


 