Minnesota ranks 2nd in new virus cases per capita in 2 weeks

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Associated Press) — Minnesota health officials are confirming more than 5,550 new cases of the coronavirus and 64 new deaths from complications due to COVID-19.

There were about 1,468 new cases per 100,000 people in Minnesota over the past two weeks, which ranks second in the country behind South Dakota for new cases per capita. The COVID Tracking Project reports that one in every 136 people in Minnesota tested positive in the past week.

Health care workers have accounted for 25,471 of the more than 350,000 positive tests. The fatalities announced Sunday raised the state’s death toll to 2,637 since the start of the pandemic.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. The Associated Press contributed to this report. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Continuing The Conversation

Keep Reading - Coronavirus

Latest # of cases

How to prepare

Travel Information

CDC Resources

See Full Weather Forecast

Trending Stories

Don't Miss!

More Don't Miss
More Contests

Your Guide To
Coronavirus

KELOLAND News is covering the Coronavirus outbreak. We have created a guide to everything you need to know to prepare. We also have the latest stories from across the globe feeding into this page.

Read the guide


 