Minnesota reports 4 new COVID-19 deaths; total now 9

ST. PAUL, Minn. – Minnesota reports four new deaths from COVID-19 on Sunday, bringing the state’s death toll from the new coronavirus to nine.

State Health Commissioner Jan Malcolm says three of the new deaths were among people who lived in long-term care facilities in Hennepin County. The fourth death was in Martin County, in southern Minnesota, but was not linked to long-term care.

The four deaths are the biggest one-day jump in Minnesota coronavirus deaths since the state’s first confirmed case was reported March 6. The Minnesota Department of Health reports 503 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state, up 62 from the previous day.

