Minnesota reports 3 more deaths, 638 new coronavirus cases

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) – Minnesota health officials have reported 638 new cases of the coronavirus, and three additional deaths, bringing the total number of deaths in the state to 1,860.

The state has reported a total of 81,225 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic began. As of Monday, 275 people were hospitalized with the virus, including 136 in intensive care.

The new figures come after days of warnings from state officials to stay vigilant, wear masks and continue to social distance during weekend gatherings over the Labor Day holiday.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Continuing The Conversation

Keep Reading - Coronavirus

Latest # of cases

How to prepare

Travel Information

CDC Resources

Trending Stories

Don't Miss!

More Don't Miss

Your Guide To
Coronavirus

KELOLAND News is covering the Coronavirus outbreak. We have created a guide to everything you need to know to prepare. We also have the latest stories from across the globe feeding into this page.

Read the guide


 

More Contests