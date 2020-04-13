Minnesota reports 29 new COVID-19 cases but no new deaths

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) – Health officials report 29 more Minnesotans have tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the state’s total of confirmed cases to 1,650. But the Minnesota Department of Health reported no new deaths Monday, so the state’s death toll stands at 70.

It’s the first time since March 25 that the state has recorded no new deaths. As of Monday, 157 people were hospitalized, including 74 in intensive care. Those numbers were unchanged from Sunday.

Health officials have previously said that the figures they release Mondays tend to show less change than the rest of the week because of less testing on weekends.

