Minnesota reports 2,489 new COVID-19 cases, 43 more deaths

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (AP) — Minnesota reported 2,489 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday and 43 more deaths, bringing the statewide death toll from the virus to 5,663 since the pandemic began.

The state has reported more than 434,000 positive COVID-19 cases since the start of the pandemic. State health officials have been watching for a possible increase in cases following holiday travel, but they have said it’s too early to draw conclusions.

Meanwhile, a group advocating for young athletes to get back to playing sports has sued Gov. Tim Walz in an effort to repeal a mandate that requires high school and youth athletes to wear masks during practices and games.

© 2021 Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. Material may not be redistributed.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Continuing The Conversation

Keep Reading - Coronavirus

Latest # of cases

How to prepare

Travel Information

CDC Resources

See Full Weather Forecast

Trending Stories

Don't Miss!

More Don't Miss
More Contests

Your Guide To
Coronavirus

KELOLAND News is covering the Coronavirus outbreak. We have created a guide to everything you need to know to prepare. We also have the latest stories from across the globe feeding into this page.

Read the guide


 