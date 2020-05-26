Minnesota reports 18 new COVID-19 deaths, 652 new cases

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) – Minnesota health officials have reported 652 newly confirmed coronavirus and 18 new deaths. The new cases announced Tuesday raised the state’s total confirmed case count to 21,960 and its death toll to 899.

The deaths included 732 residents of long-term care facilities, which have been hit particularly hard.

As of Tuesday, 570 people were hospitalized with COVID-19,a drop of 35 since Monday. That total included a new one-day high of 258 patients in intensive care, an increase of 10 since Monday.

Another 15,523 patients have recovered to the point where they no longer need isolation.

