Minnesota reports 13 more COVID-19 deaths, 826 new cases

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) – Minnesota health officials say an additional 13 people have died from COVID-19-related complications, bringing the state’s death toll from the virus to 6,475.
The state also reported 826 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, bringing that total to 483,790. The most current vaccine data from last week shows that more than 800,000 Minnesotans have received one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, and more than 405,000 people have completed the full two-dose series. On Friday, advocates for some vulnerable populations raised concerns that people with some chronic conditions are not being prioritized to receive the vaccine sooner than others.
Copyright 2021 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. The Associated Press contributed to this report. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.