Minnesota reports 13 more COVID-19 deaths, 826 new cases

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) – Minnesota health officials say an additional 13 people have died from COVID-19-related complications, bringing the state’s death toll from the virus to 6,475.

The state also reported 826 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, bringing that total to 483,790. The most current vaccine data from last week shows that more than 800,000 Minnesotans have received one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, and more than 405,000 people have completed the full two-dose series. On Friday, advocates for some vulnerable populations raised concerns that people with some chronic conditions are not being prioritized to receive the vaccine sooner than others.