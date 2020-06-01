Minnesota reports 10 new deaths, 361 more COVID-19 cases

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) – Minnesota health officials report 10 new deaths from COVID-19 on Monday, raising the state’s death toll to 1,050.

The data comes as Gov. Tim Walz allowed restaurants and bars to start offering outdoor dining Monday. Salons and barber shops also can reopen starting Monday.

The number of positive tests for the coronavius grew Monday by 361, raising the state total to 25,208.

The number of health care workers who have been infected rose to 2,725. The latest state figures show 253 patients in Minnesota intensive care units Monday.

