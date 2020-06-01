Breaking News
COVID-19 in South Dakota: 41 new positive cases; Death toll remains at 62; Active cases at 1,069

Minnesota reports 10 new deaths, 361 more COVID-19 cases

Coronavirus

by: Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) – Minnesota health officials report 10 new deaths from COVID-19 on Monday, raising the state’s death toll to 1,050.  

The data comes as Gov. Tim Walz allowed restaurants and bars to start offering outdoor dining Monday. Salons and barber shops also can reopen starting Monday.

The number of positive tests for the coronavius grew Monday by 361, raising the state total to 25,208.

The number of health care workers who have been infected rose to 2,725. The latest state figures show 253 patients in Minnesota intensive care units Monday.  

© 2020 Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. Material may not be redistributed.

Review regional COVID-19 case numbers on our case tracker page on KELOLAND.com

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Keep Reading - Coronavirus

Latest # of cases

How to prepare

Travel Information

CDC Resources

Trending Stories

Your Guide To
Coronavirus

KELOLAND News is covering the Coronavirus outbreak. We have created a guide to everything you need to know to prepare. We also have the latest stories from across the globe feeding into this page.

Read the guide

 

Don't Miss!

More Don't Miss

Our Contests

More Contests