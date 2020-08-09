Minnesota records 9 COVID-19 deaths, 806 cases

Coronavirus

Minnesota (AP) — Minnesota has recorded nine deaths from COVID-19, along with 806 new cases.

Four of the deaths reported were from residents of long-term care and assisted living facilities. The state has tallied 1,657 deaths from COVID-19 over the course of the pandemic.

Over the past two weeks, the rolling average number of daily new cases has remained mostly constant at about 702 per day. The number of hospitalizations has also remained mostly steady in recent weeks. The Department of Health reports there are currently 312 people hospitalized with COVID-19. A total of 60,898 people in Minnesota have had confirmed coronavirus infections.

