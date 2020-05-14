Minnesota records 24 more COVID-19 deaths, 523 new cases

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) – Minnesota has recorded 25 more COVID-19 deaths and 523 new confirmed coronavirus cases. The new figures from the Minnesota Department of Health raise the state’s death toll to 663 and its confirmed case count to 13,435.

State officials caution that the total count is just a fraction of the real total. The department also says 498 people were hospitalized with the disease as of Thursday. That total includes 203 patients in intensive care, an increase of four from Wednesday, which represented a new high.

State and private labs reported 6,717 new completed tests Thursday, the highest one-day total yet.

