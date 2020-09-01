Minnesota officials warn against gatherings amid case growth

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) – Minnesota health officials warned against social gatherings ahead of the Labor Day weekend as case growth accelerates statewide.

White House COVID-19 adviser Deborah Birx met with state officials Sunday as part of a series of nationwide visits to asses pandemic response. Health Commissioner Jan Malcolm told reporters Monday that Birx cited the state’s case growth and community transmission as concerns, and urged action before the weather turns colder and people spend more time indoors.

Infectious disease director Kris Ehresmann says there’s good compliance with masks and social distancing in retail settings, but informal gatherings are contributing to significant community spread.

