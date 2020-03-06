Minnesota officials confirm COVID-19 case

MINNEAPOLIS (KELO) — Health officials in Minnesota announced Friday afternoon there is now one confirmed presumptive case of coronavirus (COVID-19) in the state of Minnesota.

According to the Minnesota Department of Health, the person is an older adult Ramsey County resident who traveled on a cruise ship with a known COVID-19 case. The patient began to develop symptoms on Feb. 25, the state confirmed.

The Minnesota Department of Health said they were still awaiting confirmation from the CDC, but that “health officials consider the presumptive results actionable.”

The patient is said to be in isolation at home and recovering.

MDH is working with Ramsey County Public Health and health care partners to identify and contact all those who may have come in contact with the infected person. These people will be asked to isolate themselves for 14 days from their exposure and will be monitored for fever and respiratory symptoms.

