1  of  2
Breaking News
Minnesota officials confirm COVID-19 case Sioux Falls School Board picks new superintendent

Minnesota officials confirm COVID-19 case

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

A rendering of coronavirus via the CDC.

MINNEAPOLIS (KELO) — Health officials in Minnesota announced Friday afternoon there is now one confirmed presumptive case of coronavirus (COVID-19) in the state of Minnesota.

According to the Minnesota Department of Health, the person is an older adult Ramsey County resident who traveled on a cruise ship with a known COVID-19 case. The patient began to develop symptoms on Feb. 25, the state confirmed.

The Minnesota Department of Health said they were still awaiting confirmation from the CDC, but that “health officials consider the presumptive results actionable.”

The patient is said to be in isolation at home and recovering.

MDH is working with Ramsey County Public Health and health care partners to identify and contact all those who may have come in contact with the infected person. These people will be asked to isolate themselves for 14 days from their exposure and will be monitored for fever and respiratory symptoms.

Keep reading

Your Guide To
Coronavirus

KELOLAND News is covering the Coronavirus outbreak. This is your guide to everything you need to know to prepare. We also have the latest stories from across the globe feeding into this page.

Read the guide

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Keep Reading - Coronavirus

Latest # of cases

How to prepare

Travel Information

CDC Resources

Trending Stories

Your Guide To
Coronavirus

KELOLAND News is covering the Coronavirus outbreak. We have created a guide to everything you need to know to prepare. We also have the latest stories from across the globe feeding into this page.

Read the guide

 

Don't Miss!

More Don't Miss

Our Contests

More Contests