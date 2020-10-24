Minnesota nears record case increase with 2,268 infections

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (AP) – Minnesota has reported one of the largest one-day tallies of new coronavirus cases as 2,268 people tested positive. The number of new cases is the second-highest reported during the pandemic, just below the 2,297 cases reported on Oct. 16.
The upward trend in new cases has been followed by an uptick in deaths from COVID-19, with the seven-day average number of deaths at over 14. The Minnesota Department of Health reported 14 more deaths Saturday, bringing the state’s death toll to 2,328. Nine of the deaths reported Saturday were people living in long-term care and assisted-living facilities.
© 2020 Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. Material may not be redistributed.
Keep reading
Your Guide To
Coronavirus
KELOLAND News is covering the COVID-19 pandemic. This is your guide to everything you need to know to prepare. We also have the latest stories from across the globe feeding into this page.
LATEST STORIES
- Minnesota nears record case increase with 2,268 infectionsMINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (AP) – Minnesota has reported one of the largest one-day tallies of new coronavirus cases as 2,268 people tested positive. The number of new cases is the second-highest reported during the pandemic, just below the […]
- COVID-19 in South Dakota: 939 total new cases; Death toll rises to 366; Active cases at 10,218Ten new COVID-19 deaths were reported on Saturday as South Dakota surpassed more than 10,000 active COVID-19 cases in the state, according to the South Dakota Department of Health’s update.
- With Charlie Brown specials gone from TV, here’s how to watch them for freeGood grief! You won’t find the classic Charlie Brown holiday specials on broadcast television this year.