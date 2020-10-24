Minnesota nears record case increase with 2,268 infections

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (AP) – Minnesota has reported one of the largest one-day tallies of new coronavirus cases as 2,268 people tested positive. The number of new cases is the second-highest reported during the pandemic, just below the 2,297 cases reported on Oct. 16.

The upward trend in new cases has been followed by an uptick in deaths from COVID-19, with the seven-day average number of deaths at over 14. The Minnesota Department of Health reported 14 more deaths Saturday, bringing the state’s death toll to 2,328. Nine of the deaths reported Saturday were people living in long-term care and assisted-living facilities. 

© 2020 Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. Material may not be redistributed.

Keep reading

Your Guide To
Coronavirus

KELOLAND News is covering the COVID-19 pandemic. This is your guide to everything you need to know to prepare. We also have the latest stories from across the globe feeding into this page.

Read the guide

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Continuing The Conversation

Keep Reading - Coronavirus

Latest # of cases

How to prepare

Travel Information

CDC Resources

Trending Stories

Don't Miss!

More Don't Miss

Your Guide To
Coronavirus

KELOLAND News is covering the Coronavirus outbreak. We have created a guide to everything you need to know to prepare. We also have the latest stories from across the globe feeding into this page.

Read the guide


 

More Contests