Minnesota marks 2,000 COVID-19 deaths, hits daily case high

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) – Minnesota has recorded a grim milestone as health officials report that over 2,000 people have died from COVID-19 during the pandemic.

The state also posted an all-time high for cases reported in a day with 1,478 people testing positive for the virus.

The Minnesota Department of Health recorded 10 new deaths, sending the statewide tally of COVID-19 deaths to 2,004 people. Despite the worrisome marker, the rate of deaths has slowed in recent months after spikes in May and June.

Cases have been increasing statewide in the last two weeks. The rolling average number of daily new cases has grown by 376, an increase of 70%.

© 2020 Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. Material may not be redistributed.

Keep reading

Your Guide To
Coronavirus

KELOLAND News is covering the COVID-19 pandemic. This is your guide to everything you need to know to prepare. We also have the latest stories from across the globe feeding into this page.

Read the guide

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Continuing The Conversation

Keep Reading - Coronavirus

Latest # of cases

How to prepare

Travel Information

CDC Resources

Trending Stories

Don't Miss!

More Don't Miss

Your Guide To
Coronavirus

KELOLAND News is covering the Coronavirus outbreak. We have created a guide to everything you need to know to prepare. We also have the latest stories from across the globe feeding into this page.

Read the guide


 

More Contests