Minnesota marks 2,000 COVID-19 deaths, hits daily case high

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) – Minnesota has recorded a grim milestone as health officials report that over 2,000 people have died from COVID-19 during the pandemic.
The state also posted an all-time high for cases reported in a day with 1,478 people testing positive for the virus.
The Minnesota Department of Health recorded 10 new deaths, sending the statewide tally of COVID-19 deaths to 2,004 people. Despite the worrisome marker, the rate of deaths has slowed in recent months after spikes in May and June.
Cases have been increasing statewide in the last two weeks. The rolling average number of daily new cases has grown by 376, an increase of 70%.
