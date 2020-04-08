Minnesota Legislature OKs protection for front-line workers

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) – Minnesota lawmakers have passed legislation to ensure first responders and health care workers who catch COVID-19 qualify for workers compensation, even if they can’t prove they caught it at work.

The House passed the bill 130-4 and the Senate sent it to the governor unanimously. Minnesota’s count of infections surpassed 1,000 Tuesday. Health officials reported 83 new cases, taking the state’s total to 1,069.

There have been four new deaths, for a total of 34. Gov. Tim Walz told reporters he plans to announce an extension of his stay-at-home order Wednesday, with some refinements, though he gave few specifics.