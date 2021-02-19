Minnesota launches COVID-19 vaccination website, residents urged to sign up

MINNESOTA (KELO) — Minnesota Governor Tim Walz has announced the launch of an online tool to help Minnesotans with the COVID-19 vaccine distribution.

The new tool will help residents determine when and where to get vaccinated. It’s called the “Minnesota COVID-19 Vaccine Connector.”

People will be asked to provide details such as contact information, medical history, and employment to determine their eligibility based on the state’s guidelines. The tool will then alert them and connect them to resources to schedule an appointment when one becomes available in their area.

Minnesota is currently vaccinating health care workers, long-term care residents, pre-kindergarten through grade 12 educators, childcare workers and people age 65 and over.

But health officials are encouraging people to sign up even before their group is eligible.

To sign-up, you can find a link to the vaccine connector website here.

