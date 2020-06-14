Minnesota health officials report 311 new COVID-19 cases

FILE – This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. On Tuesday, April 21, 2020, U.S. health regulators OK’d the first coronavirus test that allows people to collect their own sample at home, a new approach that could help expand testing options in most states. The sample will still have to be shipped for processing back to LabCorp, which operates diagnostic labs throughout the U.S. (NIAID-RML via AP)

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) – Health officials are reporting 311 new COVID-19 cases in Minnesota and 15 more deaths.

The Minnesota Department of Health said that as of Sunday morning the state has seen 30,471 cases and 1,298 deaths since the pandemic began. The vast majority of those deaths 1,030 have occurred in long-term care or assisted living facilities.

Nearly 370 people were hospitalized as of Sunday. Nearly 190 of those people are in an intensive care unit. Overall, 3,610 people have been hospitalized since the pandemic began.

