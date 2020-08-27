Minnesota health officials issue warning about COVID-19 cluster linked to wedding in Lyon County

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A cluster of COVID-19 cases linked to a large wedding, reception and dance on Saturday, August 22 in Ghent, Minnesota, is under investigation by the Minnesota Department of Health and Southwest Health and Human Services.

The agencies report several people who attended the wedding have tested positive for COVID-19 and have symptoms, but it is likely many more were exposed. Health officials from the two agencies are recommending strong measures to limit spread of the virus as much as possible.

People who know they were in close contact with anyone at the wedding, reception or dance at the KB’s Bar and Grill should quarantine for 14 days from their last contact with that person.

Those who are concerned about their possible exposure are encouraged to get tested.

Health officials say everyone should practice social distancing from others, wearing a mask in public, covering their coughs and sneezes, washing their hands frequently and staying home if they are ill.

