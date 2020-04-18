1  of  2
Minnehaha County Juvenile Detention Center employee tests positive for COVID-19 Saturday COVID-19 numbers in South Dakota: 119 of 131 new cases in Minnehaha County

Minnesota governor promotes mask drive to slow virus spread

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) – Gov. Tim Walz is calling on Minnesota residents to make homemade masks for those most at risk of the coronavirus.

Walz said Saturday that people should drop off the masks at their local fire departments next Saturday so that they can be delivered to senior living facilities and other group homes for employees and residents to wear.

Meanwhile, health officials reported 143 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 10 more coronavirus-related deaths, raising the state’s death toll to 121. 23 of the new cases were in Nobles County, where the JBS pork plant is located.

The union representing most of the 2,000 workers at the plant called on executives to slow down production so that workers can maintain safe social distancing.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. The Associated Press contributed to this report.

