Minnesota governor extends occupancy for church services

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) – Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz is scrapping his 10-person limit on group gatherings and allowing churches to open at 25% occupancy if certain safety guidelines are met.

Walz’s decision comes on a day when the state reported a record number of COVID-19 cases. He says the issue has been “a challenging one” because large gatherings raise the risk of spreading the virus.

He says he also understands the toll the pandemic has taken on the spiritual health of residents. The leader of the Catholic Archdiocese of St. Paul and Minneapolis welcomed the news, but said parishes should not open if they don’t feel they can meet safety measures.

