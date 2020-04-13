1  of  3
Breaking News
COVID-19 exposure warning for two Walmart locations in Sioux Falls Monday’s COVID-19 cases increase by 138, 127 new cases in Minnehaha County Sioux Falls Mayor asks for shelter-in-place order for Minnehaha and Lincoln Counties

Minnesota governor extends COVID-19 emergency through May 13

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:
KELO Walz, Tim

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) – Gov. Tim Walz has extended Minnesota’s state of emergency for an extra 30 days, giving himself the power to issue executive orders to address the COVID-19 public health crisis through May 13.

Since Walz issued the original order March 13, he has used his emergency powers to close schools, bars and restaurants, and ordered Minnesotans to largely stay home to slow the spread of the virus.

Officials said Monday that 29 more Minnesotans have tested positive for the coronavirus, bringing the state’s total of confirmed cases to 1,650. The death toll remains at 70.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Keep Reading - Coronavirus

Latest # of cases

How to prepare

Travel Information

CDC Resources

Trending Stories

Your Guide To
Coronavirus

KELOLAND News is covering the Coronavirus outbreak. We have created a guide to everything you need to know to prepare. We also have the latest stories from across the globe feeding into this page.

Read the guide

 

Don't Miss!

More Don't Miss