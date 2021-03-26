Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz expands vaccine eligibility

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz has announced a final expansion in vaccine eligibility to all Minnesotans 16 and older starting Tuesday.

The expansion comes before an anticipated increase in the state’s weekly allotment in early April that will nearly double the state’s current weekly shipments to more than 300,000 doses.

The governor is urging providers to prioritize older Minnesotans, frontline workers and those with underlying health conditions.

Minnesota has vaccinated 80-percent of its people 65 and older, and at least two in every three educators and child care workers.

