Sunday's COVID-19 update: Positive cases, recoveries, negative tests increase

Minnesota GOP to block building bill until Walz ends powers

Coronavirus

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) – Minnesota House Republicans are vowing to block Gov. Tim Walz’s proposal to borrow money for public construction projects until the Democratic governor ends his COVID-19 emergency powers.

House Minority Leader Kurt Daudt made the announcement Saturday. Daudt said Republicans want to with Walz on the coronavirus response. Walz declared a “peacetime emergency” on March 13, giving him the power to close schools and businesses.

Democratic House Speaker Melissa Hortman says it’s ”disappointing” to see the GOP leader “threaten to block much-needed investments in local jobs and projects in our communities.”

