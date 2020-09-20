Minnesota goes over 90,000 in positive tests for COVID-19

Coronavirus

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (AP) – Minnesota health officials say state has topped more than 90,000 positive COVID-19 tests since the pandemic began.

The state on Sunday confirmed 1,318 new cases in the last day, lifting the total to 90,017, and two new deaths due to complications from the coronavirus.

Minnesota’s death toll stands at 1,965. Of those, 1,423 have occurred in long-term care of assisted living facilities.

A total of 248 people are currently hospitalized. There are 123 patients in intensive care, down nearly a dozen since Saturday.

