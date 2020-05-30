Breaking News
COVID-19 in SD: 94 new positive cases; Death toll rises to 62; Active cases at 1093

Minnesota goes over 1,000 in deaths due to the coronavirus

Coronavirus

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) – Minnesota health officials say the state has topped more than 1,000 deaths from the coronavirus.

The updated report shows an increase of 30 deaths in the last day, raising the total to 1,026. Of those, 837 were residents of long-term care facilities. The state went over the 24,000 mark in total COVID-19 cases, after 659 positive tests from Friday’s lab work.

The number of health care workers who have been infected stands at 2,646. A total of 589 are hospitalized, a drop of three from Friday. The number of intensive care patients increased by four, to 263.

